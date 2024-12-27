Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terrion Arnold headshot

Terrion Arnold Injury: Gets in limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Arnold (illness) returned to a limited practice Friday.

Arnold logged a DNP on Wednesday, so he's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday night's game against the 49ers. The Lions will release their final injury report Saturday. Detroit can't afford to be down any more key contributors on defense following the rash of injuries on that side of the ball in recent weeks.

Terrion Arnold
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now