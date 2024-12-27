Terrion Arnold Injury: Gets in limited practice
Arnold (illness) returned to a limited practice Friday.
Arnold logged a DNP on Wednesday, so he's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday night's game against the 49ers. The Lions will release their final injury report Saturday. Detroit can't afford to be down any more key contributors on defense following the rash of injuries on that side of the ball in recent weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now