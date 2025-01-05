Fantasy Football
Terrion Arnold Injury: Leaves with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 7:32pm

Arnold exited Sunday night's game against the Vikings with a foot injury and is questionable to return.

Arnold was injured while making a tackle early in the third quarter. He was unable to put any weight on his foot and eventually took a cart to the locker room. The Lions are severely shorthanded at cornerback, having already lost top cover corner Carlton Davis to a broken jaw in Week 15. Kindle Vildor and Stantley Thomas-Oliver are next up for snaps at the position.

