Terrion Arnold Injury: Misses practice due to illness

Arnold (illness) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

The fact that Arnold was afflicted with the illness early in the week likely gives him a better chance of suiting up Monday against San Francisco than if he had fallen ill closer to kickoff. Nonetheless, it's worth monitoring his practice status Friday and Saturday to get a better idea about his likelihood of being able to suit up against the 49ers. If Arnold can't play Monday, Kindle Vildor could be in line for a significant amount of defensive snaps.