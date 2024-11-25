Terrion Arnold Injury: Past groin issue

Arnold (groin) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimation, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The 2024 first-round pick from Alabama missed the Lions' Week 12 win over the Colts due to a groin injury, but Monday's full practice estimation suggests he's already moved past the issue. With Arnold back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Lions' top outside cornerbacks in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Bears.