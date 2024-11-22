Fantasy Football
Terrion Arnold Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 1:31pm

Arnold (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

The 2024 first-round pick upgraded from limited work Thursday to a full practice session Friday, indicating that he's trending toward playing in Sunday's matchup. However, if Arnold is forced to miss the Week 12 contest, expect Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey to see increased snaps in the Lions' secondary.

Terrion Arnold
Detroit Lions
