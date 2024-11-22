Terrion Arnold Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Arnold (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.
The 2024 first-round pick upgraded from limited work Thursday to a full practice session Friday, indicating that he's trending toward playing in Sunday's matchup. However, if Arnold is forced to miss the Week 12 contest, expect Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey to see increased snaps in the Lions' secondary.
