Terrion Arnold News: Cleared to play against 49ers
Arnold (illness) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the 49ers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Arnold has been under the weather this week, but he looks to be past the illness as he was able to practice in full Saturday. The rookie first-round pick has logged 52 tackles (40 solo), nine pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now