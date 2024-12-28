Fantasy Football
Terrion Arnold headshot

Terrion Arnold News: Cleared to play against 49ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Arnold (illness) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the 49ers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Arnold has been under the weather this week, but he looks to be past the illness as he was able to practice in full Saturday. The rookie first-round pick has logged 52 tackles (40 solo), nine pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season games.

Terrion Arnold
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
