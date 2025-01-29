Terrion Arnold News: Heavy usage in rookie season

Arnold finished the 2024 regular season with 60 tackles (47 solo), 10 pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 16 games.

The 2024 first-round pick out of Alabama was the second starting outside cornerback right from the start of the regular season opposite Carlton Davis (jaw). Arnold found himself matched up against the opposing team's top pass-catching threat after Carlton Davis fractured his jaw in Week 15 against the Bills. Arnold experienced his fair share of rookie struggles in pass coverage, particularly in the Lions' divisional-round loss to the Commanders, but that experience should bode well in his development over the offseason and heading into the 2025 campaign.