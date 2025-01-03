Terron Armstead Injury: Game-time call for Week 18

Armstead (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Armstead departed Miami's Week 17 win over the Browns in the first half due to a knee injury. If the starting left tackle is unable to play, Patrick Paul would continue to fill in. Armstead will be motivated to play, as the Dolphins can sneak into the playoffs with a win Sunday and a Denver loss to Kansas City.