Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Terron Armstead headshot

Terron Armstead Injury: Listed as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 4:59pm

Armstead (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Armstead has been dealing with a knee injury for multiple weeks, but he's played through it. With the team on a short week and traveling to Green Bay for a Thanksgiving night matchup, the team will likely take it easy on the veteran tackle during practice this week.

Terron Armstead
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now