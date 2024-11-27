Terron Armstead Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Armstead (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Armstead was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report after opening the week with consecutive estimated DNPs, suggesting he could be trending toward playing Thursday night. However, if the veteran offensive lineman is unable to suit up, expect Patrick Paul to step in and protect Tua Tagovailoa's blindside.