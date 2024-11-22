Fantasy Football
Terron Armstead Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 4:55pm

Armstead (knee) is questionable to suit up against New England on Sunday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Armstead was also questionable with a knee issue heading into last Sunday's game against Las Vegas, but he was ultimately able to suit up. Like last week, the offensive tackle didn't practice at all this week, but he still has a chance to suit up again Sunday. However, if Armstead is unable to play, Patrick Paul could start in his place.

Terron Armstead
Miami Dolphins
