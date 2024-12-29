Terron Armstead Injury: Won't return for second half
Armstead (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Browns, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Armstead suffered a knee injury in the first half, though its not clear whether it's the same knee that he's been working through over the past few weeks. Patrick Paul will serve as the Dolphins' left tackle for the second half of Sunday's game due to Armstead's injury.
