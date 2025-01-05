Fantasy Football
Terron Armstead headshot

Terron Armstead News: Active for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Armstead (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Armstead opened the week with consecutive DNPs due to a knee injury he picked up during the Dolphins' Week 17 win over the Browns. He was able to end the week with a limited session Friday, and he's done enough over the weekend and through pregame warmups to suit up and start at left tackle for Sunday's regular-season finale.

