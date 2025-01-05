Terron Armstead News: Active for Week 18
Armstead (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Armstead opened the week with consecutive DNPs due to a knee injury he picked up during the Dolphins' Week 17 win over the Browns. He was able to end the week with a limited session Friday, and he's done enough over the weekend and through pregame warmups to suit up and start at left tackle for Sunday's regular-season finale.
