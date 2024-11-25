Terron Armstead News: Listed as DNP
Armstead (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Armstead has been dealing with a knee injury for multiple weeks, but he's played through it. With the team on a short week and traveling to Green Bay for a Thanksgiving night matchup, the team will likely take it easy on the veteran tackle during practice this week.
