Terron Armstead News: Retirement looming

Speaking at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the team is operating as if Armstead will retire, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Armstead is expected to agree to a restructured contract that knocks his base salary from $13.3 million to the veteran minimum, allowing the Dolphins to use that money elsewhere. The left tackle turns 34 years old in July and has been unable to stay healthy over the last several seasons. Armstead was able to start 15 games last season, but he had to leave five of those contests early due to injuries. Expect the Dolphins to heavily invest in the offensive line this offseason.