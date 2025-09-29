McLaurin sat out Week 4 and has yet to practice in any capacity since a quad injury forced him off the field early Week 3 versus the Raiders, but it sounds like the veteran wideout has a fair chance to return to action Week 5 against the Chargers. Quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee), meanwhile, seems a likely candidate to retake the field Sunday on the road against the Chargers. It will bode well for McLaurin if he's able to be listed as at least a limited participant on Wednesday's first official practice report of the week.