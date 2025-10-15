McLaurin's practice activity on Thursday and Friday will be informative as to his odds of retaking the field versus Dallas, as Washington is hosting a walkthrough session Wednesday. The veteran wideout has missed three consecutive games due to a lingering quad injury and didn't practice in any capacity during that span, though he's reportedly avoided any setbacks in his recovery. With No. 3 receiver Noah Brown (groin\/knee) having been placed on IR on Wednesday, it will be an especially notable boost for the Commanders' receiving corps if McLaurin is able to return to action Week 7.