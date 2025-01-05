Terry McLaurin News: Game-winning TD secures No. 6 seed
McLaurin caught eight of 12 targets for 62 yards and a touchdown Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys.
McLaurin caught a game-winning five-yard touchdown from Marcus Mariota with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, ensuring that Washington finishes as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. The Commanders will go on the road to face the No. 3 seed (either the Rams or Buccaneers) in the wild-card round. The standout wide receiver finishes the regular season with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns on 117 targets overall, marking the fifth consecutive season in which McLaurin has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards.
