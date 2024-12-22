Terry McLaurin News: Hauls in 12th TD in Sunday's win

McLaurin caught five of six targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Eagles.

The veteran wideout hit paydirt on a beautiful 32-yard toss from Jayden Daniels in the second quarter that dropped in right over McLaurin's shoulder, but the Philly secondary focused their efforts on shutting him down the rest of the day. That strategy backfired when it left Olamide Zaccheaus and Jamison Crowder open for four more Daniels TDs. McLaurin still crossed the 70-catch and 1,000-yard milestones for the fifth straight season with his performance, and his 12 touchdowns in 15 games shatters his previous career high of seven. McLaurin will take aim at his personal best of 1,191 yards -- he's 162 yards shy -- in Week 17 against the Falcons.