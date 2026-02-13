Terry McLaurin headshot

Terry McLaurin News: Headed for more volume in 2026?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

New Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough wants McLaurin to get "10 targets a game," according to UWSA9's John Doran.

"This thing's going to be built around how do we get [McLaurin] 10 targets a game," said Blough. "And get [McLaurin] explosive receptions after explosive receptions to kind of flip the field." It sounds promising from a fantasy standpoint, but McLaurin has reached eight targets per game just once in his seven NFL seasons (8.9 in 2020). He finished 2025 with career lows for games played (10), targets per game (6.0) and yards per game (58.2), among other statistics, though he also averaged 9.7 YPT and had a career-high 61.7 percent success rate on targets. There's a strong enough bounce-back argument for 2026, even if the volume mentioned by Blough is unrealistic.

Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders
