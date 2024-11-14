Terry McLaurin News: Limited to one catch in loss

McLaurin secured one of two targets for 10 yards in the Commanders' 26-18 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

McLaurin was one of six Commanders players to record only one catch on a night where Jayden Daniels spread the ball around to nine different targets. The veteran wideout's reception and yardage totals were both season lows, but it was far from McLaurin's only low-output game. The 2019 third-round pick has recorded 22 or fewer yards on four different occasions this season, which he's offset with a quartet of 100-yard tallies. Therefore, McLaurin remains an appealing but somewhat volatile fantasy asset heading into a Week 12 home matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 24.