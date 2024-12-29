Terry McLaurin News: Struggles in Week 17

McLaurin caught just one of seven targets for five yards in Sunday's 30-24 overtime win over the Falcons.

McLaurin picked a horrible time to post his worst fantasy score of the season for managers. The steady veteran tied his season-low in receptions while setting new lows in catch rate (14 percent) and receiving yards (five). Assuming his managers still have something to play for, McLaurin makes for a strong bounce-back candidate against the Cowboys next Sunday.