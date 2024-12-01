Terry McLaurin News: Third two-TD game of 2024

McLaurin caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Titans.

McLaurin extended Washington's advantage to 21-0 with a 16-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the first quarter, then caught a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter. After getting off to slow starts in recent weeks, McLaurin piled up six catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of this lopsided win. He wasn't heavily involved in the second half as the Commanders rode their running game while nursing a hefty lead. McLaurin has three multi-touchdown games and nine receiving scores overall heading into Washington's Week 14 bye.