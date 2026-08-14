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Terry McLaurin News: Won't suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 10:44am

McLaurin isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason contest against the Dolphins.

QB Jayden Daniels and new WR Stefon Diggs also won't be in uniform for the Commanders' exhibition opener, meaning the trio will have to wait until at least Saturday, Aug. 22 in Detroit to get in some reps together before Week 1. McLaurin is looking to bounce back from a 2025 campaign in which he was limited to 10 regular-season appearances en route to posting a 38-582-3 line on 60 targets. Swapping out Deebo Samuel for Diggs may aid McLaurin's cause.

Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders
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