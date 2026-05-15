Tershawn Wharton headshot

Tershawn Wharton Injury: Out indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Wharton underwent neck surgery in early May and is out indefinitely, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Wharton signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Panthers last offseason, and he played just nine games in 2025, recording 36 tackles (11 solo), 2.0 sacks and a pass breakup. It's unclear if he'll miss any time, but LaBryan Ray would likely handle an increased workload if Wharton's injury lingers.

Tershawn Wharton
Carolina Panthers
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