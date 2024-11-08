Tershawn Wharton Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Wharton (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Wharton upgraded to limited participation Friday after opening Kansas City's week of practice with consecutive DNPs, so he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday. However, if the 26-year-old is unable to play in Week 10, expect Marlon Tuipulotu to see increased work as one of the Chiefs' top rotational interior defensive linemen.