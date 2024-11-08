Fantasy Football
Tershawn Wharton headshot

Tershawn Wharton Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Wharton (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Wharton upgraded to limited participation Friday after opening Kansas City's week of practice with consecutive DNPs, so he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday. However, if the 26-year-old is unable to play in Week 10, expect Marlon Tuipulotu to see increased work as one of the Chiefs' top rotational interior defensive linemen.

Tershawn Wharton
Kansas City Chiefs
