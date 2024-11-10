Tershawn Wharton News: Good to go Sunday

Wharton (knee) is not on the Chiefs' inactive list for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Wharton missed the first two practices of the week due to a knee injury, but he earned the questionable tag after logging a limited session Friday and will play Sunday. Wharton has logged four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense in the Chiefs' three games since the Week 6 bye.