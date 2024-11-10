Fantasy Football
Tershawn Wharton News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Wharton (knee) is not on the Chiefs' inactive list for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Wharton missed the first two practices of the week due to a knee injury, but he earned the questionable tag after logging a limited session Friday and will play Sunday. Wharton has logged four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense in the Chiefs' three games since the Week 6 bye.

Tershawn Wharton
Kansas City Chiefs
