Tershawn Wharton News: Sets multiple career highs

Wharton finished with career highs in tackles (29), sacks (6.5) and pass breakups (two) during the 2024 regular season.

The defensive tackle also played in all 17 regular-season games and in all three of Kansas City's playoff contests. Wharton has played on one-year deals in each of the last two seasons, though he started 12 times in 2024 between the regular season and playoffs, the first season in his career in which he started more than once. The career Chief will be an unrestricted free agent come March.