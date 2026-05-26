Tetairoa McMillan Injury: Dealing with minor injury?
McMillan worked with the training staff Tuesday while his teammates practiced on the first day of OTAs, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
He's likely dealing with a minor injury, as he seemed to finish his rookie season healthy and wasn't reported to need offseason surgery. McMillan played in all 18 of Carolina's games last year, including a playoff loss, and he was named the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts as a 1,000-yard receiver. He's locked in as the centerpiece of Carolina's passing game, with no real threats around him to capture him a large target share.
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