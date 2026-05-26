Tetairoa McMillan headshot

Tetairoa McMillan Injury: May be dealing with minor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 7:28am

McMillan worked with the training staff Tuesday while his teammates practiced on the first day of OTAs, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The wideout's likely dealing with a minor injury, as he seemed to finish his rookie season healthy and wasn't reported to have needed offseason surgery. McMillan played all 18 of Carolina's games last year, including a playoff loss, and he was named the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts as a 1,000-yard receiver. He's locked in as the centerpiece of Carolina's passing game, with the team's most significant offseason addition to the unit being athletic but unpolished third-round pick Chris Brazzell.

Tetairoa McMillan
Carolina Panthers
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