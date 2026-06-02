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Tetairoa McMillan Injury: Remains idle with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

McMillan (foot) remains sidelined for Tuesday's OTAs practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McMillan's injury isn't believed to be serious, and there's been minimal reporting on the issue, suggesting his absence is more precautionary than anything else. It's still something worth monitoring over the summer ahead of minicamp and then training camp later next month. With McMillan sidelined, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette and rookie Chris Brazzell should see more reps with the first-team offense.

Tetairoa McMillan
Carolina Panthers
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