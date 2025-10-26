McMillan was essentially the lone bright spot for the Panthers in the embarrassing loss, easily leading Carolina across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The rookie first-round pick showed good chemistry with Andy Dalton, and the talented wideout's catch total was a new career high while his target tally tied his high-water mark over the first eight games. McMillan should remain busy in a Week 9 road trip to Green Bay, a game in which the Panthers may have to eventually take a pass-centric approach.