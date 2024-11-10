Teven Jenkins Injury: Done for remainder of Week 10
Jenkins (ankle) has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's matchup versus New England.
Jenkins was hurt in the first half, and he was ruled out early in the third quarter. His absence further depletes a Chicago offensive line that entered Sunday without both starting tackles -- Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright are both absent this week due to knee injuries. Jake Curhan will likely need to step up with Jenkins out for the remainder of Sunday's game.
