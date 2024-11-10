Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Teven Jenkins headshot

Teven Jenkins Injury: Done for remainder of Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Jenkins (ankle) has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's matchup versus New England.

Jenkins was hurt in the first half, and he was ruled out early in the third quarter. His absence further depletes a Chicago offensive line that entered Sunday without both starting tackles -- Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright are both absent this week due to knee injuries. Jake Curhan will likely need to step up with Jenkins out for the remainder of Sunday's game.

Teven Jenkins
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now