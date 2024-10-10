Teven Jenkins Injury: Gets downgraded
Jenkins (ankle) was a non-participant during practice Thursday.
Jenkins logged a limited practice Wednesday, suggesting he was on the road to recovery from the injury he suffered in Week 5 against the Panthers. However, his inability to get on the practice field Thursday suggests he may have aggravated the injury, or at least it didn't respond well to Wednesday's activity. His status for Friday's session will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.