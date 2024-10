Jenkins left Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Commanders with a knee injury and did not return, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins started at left guard for the seventh time in seven games this season. He has started 31 of the 38 games he's played in since getting drafted in the second round in 2021. His backup, Bill Murray, also exited Sunday's game, with a chest injury, and did not return.