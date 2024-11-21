Teven Jenkins News: Full practice Thursday
Jenkins (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Jenkins missed the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Packers due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 10 against the Patriots. His full practice Thursday indicates he should be good to go Sunday against the Vikings, and Jenkins could start at left guard if Ryan Bates is unable to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols.
