Teven Jenkins News: Staying with Cleveland
Jenkins agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Browns, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Jenkins is the backup offensive guard behind Wyatt Teller. The 28-year-old started multiple games for the injured Teller at the end of the 2025 season, and his durability and play when called upon have earned him another contract with the Browns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teven Jenkins See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage71 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage85 days ago
-
NFL Picks
Week 14: NFL Props and Best Bets94 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Waddle Trending Up, Mooney a Game-Time CallJanuary 3, 2025
-
Streaming Defenses
Streaming Defenses: Week 17 Fantasy Options for Team DefensesDecember 24, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teven Jenkins See More