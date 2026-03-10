Teven Jenkins headshot

Teven Jenkins News: Staying with Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 1:02pm

Jenkins agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Browns, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins is the backup offensive guard behind Wyatt Teller. The 28-year-old started multiple games for the injured Teller at the end of the 2025 season, and his durability and play when called upon have earned him another contract with the Browns.

Teven Jenkins
Cleveland Browns
