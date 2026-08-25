Tez Johnson Injury: Back at practice Tuesday

Johnson (groin) is taking part in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Though it's not clear whether Johnson will be a full or limited participant in Tuesday's session, his presence on the field in any capacity is a sign that he's made good progress in his recovery from the groin strain he sustained earlier this month. Johnson at least appears to be in a better spot on the health front than fellow wideouts Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee), who are both remaining sidelined for Tuesday's practice.