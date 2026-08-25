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Tez Johnson Injury: Back at practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Johnson (groin) is taking part in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Though it's not clear whether Johnson will be a full or limited participant in Tuesday's session, his presence on the field in any capacity is a sign that he's made good progress in his recovery from the groin strain he sustained earlier this month. Johnson at least appears to be in a better spot on the health front than fellow wideouts Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee), who are both remaining sidelined for Tuesday's practice.

Tez Johnson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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