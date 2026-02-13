Theo Jackson News: In and out of starting role in 2025
Jackson played 14 games (eight starts) in 2025, logging 47 tackles (including 2.0 sacks), one defensed pass, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Jackson didn't make any starts over 43 regular-season games across his first three NFL campaigns, but he started in each of Minnesota's first six contests last season. The Tennessee product saw a lessened role thereafter but still worked as a rotational defensive back most weeks and made two additional starts. Jackson tallied the first two sacks of his NFL career and posted a career-high 47 total tackles, though the midseason demotion doesn't bode well for his opportunities moving forward. Still, he's signed for another two years, so Jackson should play at least a rotational role for the Vikings again in 2026.
