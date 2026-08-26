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Theo Johnson Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Johnson missed Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Johnson made an early exit Monday and hasn't yet returned, but there's been no indication of a serious injury that would jeopardize his Week 1 status. Giants coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Johnson will be ready for the season opener, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Theo Johnson
New York Giants
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