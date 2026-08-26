Theo Johnson Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury
Johnson missed Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Johnson made an early exit Monday and hasn't yet returned, but there's been no indication of a serious injury that would jeopardize his Week 1 status. Giants coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Johnson will be ready for the season opener, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Theo Johnson See More
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update6 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 19 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap9 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP12 days ago
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Theo Johnson See More