Theo Johnson Injury: Estimated as limited Monday
Johnson (back) was estimated as a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Johnson has been battling the back issue for a couple weeks, but he's continued to play through it. He's coming off of a 3-39-0 receiving line on six targets against Tampa Bay this past Sunday. Johnson and the Giants have a Thanksgiving Day date with the Cowboys on Thursday.
