Theo Johnson headshot

Theo Johnson Injury: Tending to pair of injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Johnson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to knee and back injuries, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick has been rounding into form over the last five games, tallying at least 30 receiving yards on four occasions on his way to a cumulative 14-164-1 line on 18 targets during that span. With a pair of health concerns now in tow, though, his status will be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday at Carolina.

Theo Johnson
New York Giants
