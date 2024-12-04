Theo Johnson Injury: Undergoes surgery

Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve Monday due to a season-ending foot injury, has undergone surgery, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Johnson's injury was in the Lisfranc joint and brought an early end to his five-catch, 54-yard performance in a loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving and his season. After Darren Waller retired over the summer, the rookie fourth-round selection took over as the Giants' No. 1 tight end and finished his season with 29 catches on 43 targets for 331 yards and a touchdown.