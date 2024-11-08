Theo Johnson News: Cleared for Sunday
Johnson (knee/back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Carolina, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Johnson was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday but should be fine for his normal workload as the starting tight end this Sunday in Munich. He had a career-high six targets and 51 receiving yards in last week's 27-22 loss to Washington, scoring his first career touchdown in the process.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now