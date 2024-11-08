Fantasy Football
Theo Johnson News: Cleared for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Johnson (knee/back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Carolina, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Johnson was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday but should be fine for his normal workload as the starting tight end this Sunday in Munich. He had a career-high six targets and 51 receiving yards in last week's 27-22 loss to Washington, scoring his first career touchdown in the process.

Theo Johnson
New York Giants
