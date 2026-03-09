Theo Johnson headshot

Theo Johnson News: Joined by Likely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 10:22am

Johnson (illness) faces added target competition after the Giants signed Isaiah Likely to a three-year, $40 million contract Monday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Johnson, a 2024 fourth-round pick, emerged as New York's clear top tight end in 2025 while securing 45 of 74 targets for 528 and five touchdowns across 15 regular-season appearances, but Likely's contract and familiarity with new head coach John Harbaugh make him the favorite to lead the position in pass-catching reps. That said, Johnson figures to remain in a significant role on offense and the Giants made it a priority to re-sign blocking specialist Chris Manhertz prior to the start of free agency. It won't be surprising if New York deploys a heavy rotation at right end during the 2026 season. Johnson missed the final two games of 2025 due to an illness but should be fully healthy to begin offseason activities.

Theo Johnson
New York Giants
