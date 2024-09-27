Theo Johnson News: One catch in Week 4

Johnson caught his only target for six yards in Thursday's 20-15 loss to Dallas.

Johnson was once again unable to make his mark on offense with New York, securing just one catch for the third time in four games. The tight end played a season-low 71 percent of the offensive snaps as Chris Manhertz and Daniel Bellinger also logged snaps. Johnson has compiled three catches for 37 yards on eight targets over four contests in 2024, remaining an unappealing fantasy option in Brian Daboll's offense.