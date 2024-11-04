Theo Johnson News: Scores first NFL touchdown

Johnson caught three of six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 9 loss to Washington.

Johnson finished second on New York in both targets (six) and receiving yards (51), and each mark was a new career high. The rookie also notched his first NFL touchdown in the defeat, catching a 35-yard pass down the seam with under three minutes remaining in the game. Johnson's production has been on the upswing -- after tallying just three catches over his first four contests, he's recorded at least three catches in four of his subsequent five games. Johnson did fail to reel in multiple catchable passes Sunday, but he's showing enough promise to take a strong hold on the No. 1 tight end role for the 2-7 Giants.