Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Theo Johnson headshot

Theo Johnson News: Works well with DeVito

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Johnson secured three of six targets for 39 yards in the Giants' 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Johnson finished second in targets and third in receiving yards on the afternoon in the first game of Tommy DeVito's current starting stint. The fact the rookie tight end displayed quick chemistry with his new signal-caller allowed Johnson to extend a recent stretch of modestly encouraging play, one that's seen him record at least three catches in four consecutive games. Johnson could continue working as a dependable tertiary option for DeVito in a Week 13 road matchup against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Theo Johnson
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now