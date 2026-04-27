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Theo Wease News: Competition in Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 1:51pm

Wease will have plenty of competition in the wide receiver room during training camp, as the Dolphins have added three receivers in the 2026 draft, Matt Sullivan of sportingnews.com reports.

Wease played substantial snaps at wide receiver for the Dolphins' last three contests of the 2025 season. He caught six of his 10 targets for 130 yards and one touchdown over the three-game span. The team drafted Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell (ACL) in the third round of the 2026 draft, as well as Kevin Coleman in the fifth round. With all three new receivers set to compete throughout the preseason, Wease will have to show out to remain on the roster.

Theo Wease
Miami Dolphins
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