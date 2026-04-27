Theo Wease News: Competition in Miami
Wease will have plenty of competition in the wide receiver room during training camp, as the Dolphins have added three receivers in the 2026 draft, Matt Sullivan of sportingnews.com reports.
Wease played substantial snaps at wide receiver for the Dolphins' last three contests of the 2025 season. He caught six of his 10 targets for 130 yards and one touchdown over the three-game span. The team drafted Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell (ACL) in the third round of the 2026 draft, as well as Kevin Coleman in the fifth round. With all three new receivers set to compete throughout the preseason, Wease will have to show out to remain on the roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Theo Wease See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage111 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 18113 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage119 days ago
-
NFL Reactions
NFL Reactions Week 17: Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways120 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage126 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Theo Wease See More