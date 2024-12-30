Thomas Harper News: First-career INT in Week 17

Harper finished Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints with three tackles (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Harper combined with Andre Carter to sack Spencer Rattler for a three-yard loss late in the fourth quarter. Six plays later, Harper grabbed his first-career interception when he picked off Rattler on a pass intended for tight end Juwan Johnson. Harper, who the Raiders claimed off waivers in late August, has seen increased work on defense since Las Vegas' Week 10 bye after serving primarily on special teams in the first half of the season. The 24-year-old safety could get an extended look on defense during the Raiders' regular-season finale against Justin Herbert and the Chargers next Sunday.